Morton L. Zimmerman passed away on May 12, 2023.
Mort was born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 28, 1931, to Alexander and Edith Zimmerman.
He was the loving husband of the late Jane Shirley Reinschreiber for 36 years. Following her death in 1989, he was fortunate to meet and marry, in 1990, Esther Lorain Cleaver. They enjoyed 33 years together. In addition to Lorain, Mort is survived by his stepson Rolla Cleaver and his wife Kathy, and step-grandson Michael.
Achieving a college education was important to Mort. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the University of Illinois in 1953. In addition to High Honors recognition awarded with his degree, he also merited membership in the Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society; Sigma Iota Epsilon Honorary Management Society; Beta Gamma Sigma National Honor Society; and the National Society of Pershing Rifles alumni.
Mort spent his 35-year working career with Sears, Roebuck & Company. He was a merchandise controller for three merchandise buying departments at Sears' Tower headquarters at the time of his retirement. Aside from business, Mort also was active in many aspects of community and church life. While a Sears executive, he spent two years as an adviser to students in a high school junior achievement program.
He spent several years volunteering with the Chicago Police Department, serving two years as chairman of the 16th District Police Steering Committee, as well as being a member of the Mayor's Gang Committee. He received the Police Department's Beat Representative Community Service Award in 1980.
Mort was a very active member of the United Methodist Church, including serving as a Certified Lay Speaker for 25 years. He was a member of Chicago's Irving Park Methodist congregation and later the First United Methodist Church at the Chicago Temple, for which he was a Lay Leader. He was the treasurer for Methodist Youth Services from 1977 through 1982.
The Methodist Church's Northern Illinois Conference asked Mort to recruit, organize and staff an English-speaking Sunday School for a Wicker Park Spanish-speaking church. He spent four years assisting that congregation.
As an elected member of the Northern Illinois Conference, Mort served in various capacities for 17 years. He was elected to the North Central Jurisdictional Conference of the United Methodist Church.
After relocating from Illinois to Arizona in 1988, Mort served on several committees of the Green Valley Community Church and was its independent Foundation's treasurer for two years. He and Lorain continued as members of the congregation.
Mort served as an officer with the Pima County Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers of Green Valley for 30 years in varying capacities.
Mort and Lorain have been active supporters in providing higher education opportunities for underprivileged youth. The endowment they established at the College of the Ozarks offers scholarships for students in financial need. He also was a member of the college's Visitor Board.
They also created endowments providing for research at the University of Arizona's Sarver Heart Center and Cancer Center. He also spent several years as a member of the Sarver Heart Center Advisory Board.
Services to be held on May 27th at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Green Valley, AZ.