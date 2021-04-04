With sadness we announce the passing of Mirjam Weigt on March 30, 2021 at 95 years old, in Tucson, AZ while sleeping peacefully. Born in Germany, she lived in Australia, California, and Arizona.
Predeceased by her husband Erich and her two twin brothers, Mirjam will stay close in the hearts of loving family members in Germany and her family in Arizona.
Mirjam made many friends and was known for her wonderful sense of humor, generous caring heart, not holding back opinion, and a knack for telling it like it is.