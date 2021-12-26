If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Green Valley resident Milton Foster passed away peacefully in hospice care at La Posada at the age of 100. His cause of death was old age. Milton was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 23, 1921, and he died in Green Valley, Arizona on Dec. 17, 2021. He is survived by his wife Kate Foster and his children Betsy (Foster) Breault, Sally Foster, Michael Foster; his grandchildren Michael Miazgowicz, Lucien Breault, Gregory Miazgowicz, Fiona Foster; and his loving sister-in-law, Jackie Smith of Green Valley, AZ.
Milton and his wife, Kate, lived in Willow Run Village and then Ypsilanti, Michigan from 1946 until 1987, when they moved to Green Valley, Arizona. Dr. Foster worked at Eastern Michigan University from the early 1950s until he retired in 1986. After moving to Green Valley Milt became an avid hiker with the Green Valley Hiking Club, summiting Mt. Wrightson 24 times. He was also an accomplished birdwatcher. Milt performed with the Green Valley Players, and he entertained his grandchildren by telling stories and making up puns.
Milton attended Dormont High School, graduating in 1939, and then went to Waynesburg College in Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. It was at Waynesburg College that he met the love of his life, Catherine (Kate) Smith. They became sweethearts, and Kate taught school while Milt continued his education in a Master’s degree program at the Pittsburg State University. After Pearl Harbor, Milt left school and enlisted in the United States Army. He served in the Philippines and became an advance envoy to a general, once our military occupied Japan. Milton returned home and married Kate in 1946. They moved to Willow Run Village while Milt used the GI Bill to enroll at the University of Michigan to complete his PhD. His dissertation was titled, “The Reception of Max Nordau's 'degeneration' in England and America.” He is the author of two books, “A Casebook on Gulliver Among the Houyhnhms” and “Voltaire’s Candide and the Critics.”
