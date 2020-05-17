MILO D. BURNHAM

August 2, 1928 to May 2, 2020
Milo Burnham was born near Cambria, Iowa to Milo F. and Katiebelle Burnham. He graduated from Cambria High School in 1945. After attending Simpson College he joined the U.S. Army. Milo then attended and graduated from American Institute of Business.
He married Patricia Hamilton of Ottumwa, Iowa in September 1952. They moved to southwest Iowa where Milo was employed for 40 years at Iowa Power and Light Company. He retired in1992 as manager of the company’s western division.
After retirement, the Burnhams moved to Green Valley, Arizona where Milo spent many hours in the Green Valley woodshop and was membership chairman for many years. He was also an active member of the Sheriff Auxiliary Volunteers.
Milo was patriotic and proud of his military service. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Disabled America Veterans.
Milo will always be remembered by his ability to meet new friends and the enjoyment of life.
He is survived by wife of 67 years, Pat, daughter Vicki Burnham of Green Valley, Arizona, sons Steve (Joni) of Omaha, Nebraska, Blake (Colleen) of Toledo, Ohio. Grandchildren: Ben, Maggie, Maddie and John Burnham. Sister, Mary Carlson of Urbandale, Iowa. Preceded in death by parents, brother and sister-in-law Don (Janis) Burnham and brother-in-law Arvid Carlson.