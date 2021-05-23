Mildred Rose Waidelich, 89, of Green Valley, died on May 19, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Robert, a dashing young sailor who picked her up on a bus in New Jersey and swept her off her feet.
Mildred was a nurse by profession and also by nature. She helped patients in a variety of settings and could always be counted on to offer advocacy and support to patients, family, and friends. Long after retiring, Mildred could be seen volunteering her skills across the community. She was also an exceptional seamstress and craftsperson, donating her work to non-profits across the area.
Mildred’s greatest joys were her children Carole McCoy (Donald), Robert Waidelich Jr., and Catherine Garcia (David); her grandchildren Emily McCoy, Peter Garcia, and Benjamin Garcia; and her great-granddaughter Zoe Delahanty. She took tremendous pride in their accomplishments and was always ready to brag about them to others. She raised her family to be strong independent thinkers and to always stand up for themselves.
Mildred was the oldest of four and she relished being the family matriarch. She loved spending time with her extended family and friends and delighted in having reunions, parties, and gatherings where the room would resonate with her laughter.
Mildred’s zest for life included a love of travel and adventure. She didn’t want to miss a thing, nor did she. Her travels were far and wide and almost always included family as part of the traveling party. In her later years she enjoyed living close to her sister, Rose, and traveling with her. She also enjoyed dining out, particularly lunch. There were few restaurants she would drive by where she wouldn’t comment, “oh I had lunch there.”
In accordance with her wishes, there will not be a funeral or other formal remembrance. Friends are welcome to join family members for a luncheon to celebrate her life on June 12, 2021 at noon at Mildred’s home. She will be deeply missed by all.