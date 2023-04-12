Mieke Brindle passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2023 with her daughter at her side. She was born on October 7, 1937 in Venlo, Holland to Henri and Petronella Meuskens and was the middle sister to Jos Meuskens and Anita DeZess (deceased). She married Dennis Brindle (deceased) in 1962.
After immigrating to the United States, Dennis and Mieke welcomed their daughter, Ellen, into their family. Mieke loved to travel, so it was perfect that her husband’s work led them to live in several different countries. Mieke worked in the medical field as an analytical chemist, phlebotomist, laboratory technician and microbiologist.
She was a social butterfly, loved participating in team sports and activities, which made retiring here in Green Valley very easy. Mieke played tennis until she was 75 and swam regularly. She joined several Mahjong clubs and volunteered at the Green Valley Food Bank and the American Legion.
Mieke is survived by her older brother, Jos Meuskens; daughter Ellen Brindle-Clark (Richard Clark); grandchildren Jessica, Amber, Ryan (Julia), Michael (Kristyn) and Frank (Laura); niece Nicole Robinson (Clark); and nephew Daniel DeZess (Nancy).
A funeral mass for Mieke will take place at Our Lady of Valley on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone