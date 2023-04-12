Brindle.jpg

Mieke Brindle

Mieke Brindle passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2023 with her daughter at her side. She was born on October 7, 1937 in Venlo, Holland to Henri and Petronella Meuskens and was the middle sister to Jos Meuskens and Anita DeZess (deceased). She married Dennis Brindle (deceased) in 1962.

After immigrating to the United States, Dennis and Mieke welcomed their daughter, Ellen, into their family. Mieke loved to travel, so it was perfect that her husband’s work led them to live in several different countries. Mieke worked in the medical field as an analytical chemist, phlebotomist, laboratory technician and microbiologist.

