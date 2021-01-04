Mickey Kocher
Mickey Gordon Kocher, age 85, passed away peacefully on Dec. 27, 2020 in Green Valley, AZ, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Mickey is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Norinda Kocher. Mickey was the son of Harriet Kocher+ and Charlie Kocher Sr.+, brother and sisters of Michigan, Charlie Kocher Jr.+ (Betty), nephew and niece Charlie and Barbara, Dorothy Brougthon+, nephew Jim, Kevin, Sue Ann+, Troy Middleton, June Meisel (Tom), nephew and niece Tom, Doug and Laura, and Patti Marsh (Larry). Mickey had a biological son Mickey Kocher, aka Michael Palazzalo of Tennessee, with his first wife, and adopted son Todd Michael Kocher+ with his second wife; foster daughters in the Philippines through Children International, Nancy Ferrer and Marty Romana, and sister-in-law Maribeth Evasco. He also leaves behind a few grandchildren from his foster kids in Philippines; Mark, Gilly, Noann, Bien, Cy, Mickey, Todd Michael and Sean.
Mickey is a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, where he earned several medals, including the Purple Heart, 2 Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendations Medal, Air Medal and the most proud of all which took him many many years to get was the Good Conduct Medal. He served 20 years in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant First Class and Army Recruiter. Mickey also served 15 years in Civil Service.
He grew up in Saginaw, Michigan and left for the military at the age of 16. He spent many years overseas. Settled in Arizona for over 25 years with his wife Norinda. Mickey was also an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers. He was named after Mickey Mantle, a Tiger Baseball player. He served years with distinction as a Sergeant First Class in Vietnam. He was wounded during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam War in 1968. He and his wife Norinda were members of American Legion Post 66, Arizona Chapter.
A private service will be held at Green Valley Cemetery at a later date.