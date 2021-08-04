Michelle Raynee Lopez (Eck), age 46, of Sahuarita, AZ, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after a 2-1/2 year battle with brain cancer. She was a graduate of Sahuarita High School, class of 1993. She was the long time manager of Jerry Bob’s Restaurant.
She is survived by her 2 daughters Maliyah and Alyciana Lopez, father Curt Serr, and 8 siblings. She is preceded in death by her mother Maxine Serr. A Celebration of Life will be held on her birthday. She will be greatly missed. We love you to the moon and back.