MICHAEL NATTRASS

Michael Richard Nattrass went to be with his Lord and Savior Dec. 26, 2020. He was born July 26, 1960 to Alfred Richard and Marcia Nattrass, the oldest of four children; sister Laura Burkett, brothers Richard and Daniel.
He is survived by his daughters Jennifer Bauermeister and Tiffany Lehan; four grandchildren, Victoria Jensen, Alivia Jensen, Declan Lehan, and Landon Lehan in NE.
Many thanks to the Tucson VA for their specialized care in his 3-year battle with lung cancer.
Celebration of life will be at Evangelical Free Church, 1393 W. Mission Twin Buttes Road, Green Valley, AZ, on Feb. 23, 10 a.m.