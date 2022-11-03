Keane obit .jpeg

Michael (Mike) Joseph Keane died peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He maintained a positive outlook throughout his journey, meeting each decision with confidence and eternal hope.

Born on October 3, 1964 in Butte, Montana, he lived in Sahuarita and Tucson Arizona; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Huntsville, Alabama. He graduated from University of Arizona in the College of Engineering - Aerospace and worked for many years on the Space Shuttle program supporting 76 of 80 launches, Ground Missile Defense, Iron Dome and many other valuable Missile Defense Agency (MDA) programs.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?