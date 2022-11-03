Michael (Mike) Joseph Keane died peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He maintained a positive outlook throughout his journey, meeting each decision with confidence and eternal hope.
Born on October 3, 1964 in Butte, Montana, he lived in Sahuarita and Tucson Arizona; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Huntsville, Alabama. He graduated from University of Arizona in the College of Engineering - Aerospace and worked for many years on the Space Shuttle program supporting 76 of 80 launches, Ground Missile Defense, Iron Dome and many other valuable Missile Defense Agency (MDA) programs.
Mike is survived by his parents Louise and Joseph Keane of Sahuarita, Arizona, his wife Brenda and daughter Samantha (Chrys), Sister Melody (Dan) of Butte Montana, Brother Sean, three nephews - David, Owen and Duncan of Tucson, Arizona as well as Christy Lindley of Metairie, Louisiana who is part of our sizable extended family. Brother-in-law Ed (Tricia) Quick, Aunts, Uncles and numerous cousins and close friends. Mike was preceded in death by his Brother, Robert E. Keane.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Clearview Cancer Institute’s (CCI) Russel Hill Cancer Foundation. Special thanks to CCI’s entire staff who worked tirelessly to find a solution. Your love and support will never be forgotten by our family.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, November 12. Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church at 8 am; 505 N La Canada Dr, Green Valley. Following Mass, there will be a breakfast gathering at the Desert Hills Center located at 2980 S. Camino del Sol at approximately 10 a.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone