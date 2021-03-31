Michael E. Jensen of Green Valley, Arizona died suddenly and unexpectedly on March 25, 2021. Mike was a Valentine's Day baby in 1940, born to Elmer and Doris Jensen of Milford, Iowa.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jackie, his brother, Richard (Kay), and the many Edwards cousins. Mike was the proud father of Lars, and Sena (Christopher Porter), “chosen daughter” Jean Kestner (Dave Read), and a very doting and fun Bestafa to his grandson, Michael.
Mike loved being an engineer. "Engineers solve problems you don't know you have in ways you can't understand." He enjoyed designing and building things. Mike loved being outside. A quiet man with a huge heart, Mike was kind to all he met, including animals. "A righteous man regards the life of his animals..." Proverbs 12:10. During his retirement years, he was an enthusiastic volunteer at Desert Meadows Park in Green Valley.
He will be missed dearly by the many who loved him. His family is comforted knowing Michael is now in God's care.
A celebration will be held at a later date.
Donations in Mike's memory can be made to the Sahuarita Food Bank's Capital Campaign for their new building. Go to "Donations" then "Capital Campaign" at Sahuaritafoodbank.org