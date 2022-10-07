Michael Curtis McGee

Michael Curtis McGee

Michael McGee, born Nov. 13, 1940, in Washington State, passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. He was preceded by parents Jim and Molly McGee of Seattle, Washington.

Michael graduated from Roosevelt High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, and attended the University of Hawaii. Was an Army Reserve veteran, serving in 25th Infantry Division Hawaii. He resided in Hong Kong, Washington, California and Florida.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?