Michael Curtis McGee

Michael McGee, born Nov. 13, 1940, in Washington State, passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. He was preceded by parents Jim and Molly McGee of Seattle, Washington.
Michael graduated from Roosevelt High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, and attended the University of Hawaii. Was an Army Reserve veteran, serving in 25th Infantry Division Hawaii. He resided in Hong Kong, Washington, California and Florida.
He retired as District Manager for Cathay Pacific Airways in Seattle, Washington. Proudly served as a volunteer police officer for 29 years in the Royal Hong Kong Auxiliary Police Force with rank of Inspector, 19 years as a Reserve Sergeant in the Everett, Washington, Police Force, and also served 15 years as a member of the Green Valley Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers.
Michael was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church and longtime supporter of the University of Washington football program. He was so blessed by his faith and the wonderful friends he made in his travels. There will be no services at his request. Memorial contributions to the S.A.V. or charity of choice.
