Melodye R. Cooke passed away January 20, 2022 at her home in Green Valley, Arizona, from complications of pulmonary fibrosis. She was born December 21, 1946 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the second child of Russell and Marlys Fassett.
Her family relocated to Seattle, Washington in the 1950s, where she graduated from Franklin High School in 1964 and entered the workforce. In 1985, she moved to northern Idaho, where she, her then husband and a partner acquired the Ranch Club Golf Course in Priest River and she managed the restaurant for several years. In 1994, she married Priest River attorney Thomas Cooke and upon his retirement in 1999, moved to Green Valley.
During her retirement she enjoyed living in the sunshine, volunteer work, her grandchildren and traveling with her husband. Together they traveled in 28 foreign countries and circumnavigated the globe. She leaves her husband, daughter Kelly (Bryan) of Moscow, Idaho, grandchildren Logan, Lane and Isabella of Moscow, and Karson of Texas, a sister Valerie (Jerry) of Green Valley, and a brother Wayne (Carol) of Washington. Her final remains will be interred in northern Idaho.
Remembrances in her name should be made to a charity of your choice.
