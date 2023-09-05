Melinda Lou Byram

Melinda Lou Byram

Melinda Lou Byram peacefully departed from this world on June 17, 2023, at the age of 84, in Green Valley, Arizona. She was born June 28, 1939, in Oak Park, Illinois. Melinda was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Melinda possessed both inner and outer beauty. Her love for her family, including her devoted daughters, Dawn and Marty, her loving husband, Wendell, and her precious grandchildren, Maxwell, Sophia, and Hanna.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?