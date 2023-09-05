Melinda Lou Byram peacefully departed from this world on June 17, 2023, at the age of 84, in Green Valley, Arizona. She was born June 28, 1939, in Oak Park, Illinois. Melinda was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Melinda possessed both inner and outer beauty. Her love for her family, including her devoted daughters, Dawn and Marty, her loving husband, Wendell, and her precious grandchildren, Maxwell, Sophia, and Hanna.
Melinda is survived by a loving sister, Susan, in Addison, IL, and preceded in death by two sisters, Karen and Martha. Both her mother and father also preceded her in death.
Melinda's pursuit of knowledge led her to Carthage College, where she obtained her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics.
Melinda was a worshipper and member at Desert Hills Lutheran Church in Green Valley, Arizona.
A traditional ceremony to honor and celebrate Melinda's life will be held at Desert Hills Lutheran Church in Green Valley. The service is scheduled for 11 a.m., September 9, 2023. In lieu of floral tributes, the family kindly requests contributions to be made to the Desert Hills Lutheran Church.
Melinda's absence leaves an indescribable void in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.
