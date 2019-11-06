MAYA LARSON

Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, Maya Kay Larson lost her short battle with illness and went to her undoubtedly great reward. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Betty Underdown, and her love of 35 years, Jack Larson. Her son from her first marriage, Carrick, and her partner-in-life, David Rohlader. remain behind carrying memories of her love and kindness.
Trained as a Classical guitarist at the insistence of her musician father, she also played classical, flamenco, Spanish, jazz and country music in venues from Tucson to Tubac. Upon attending a performance of music played on a Celtic harp, she acquired her own harp and became very adept at that instrument also.
She will be remembered for her sweet voice as it blended with that of her last love, Dave Rohlader. She and Dave met in 2004, when they both joined a small Celtic orchestra in Eagar, AZ. Married to their spouses at that time, they played Celtic music and a variety of other music on her guitar and Dave’s Irish Bouzouki or his electric bass supported by their respective spouses, Jack and Dorothy. Both of their spouses passed away in the summer of 2014, and they reunited in Green Valley in 2015, first to play music, then to live together in love and admiration.
An outdoor Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Green Valley Mortuary, 18551 South La Canada Drive, Sahuarita, AZ. Donations toThe Animal League of Green Valley, or your local SPCA, would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.