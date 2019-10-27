Maureen C. O’Reilly, 80, of Somers, NY, died Oct. 3, 2019. She was born in Birmingham, England on Sept. 19, 1939 to the late Frank and Connie (Preston) Middleton.
In 1962 she boarded the Queen Mary bound for the U.S. to make Kansas City, MO her home. She began an impressive career in the Missouri insurance industry where she met her husband, John F. O’Reilly. They were married in 1988. After retiring, Maureen and John became “snow birds,” enjoying their winters together in Green Valley, AZ.
Following John’s passing in 2002, Maureen moved to Arizona full time. Working at their church, she met William J. O’Shea. Maureen and Bill were married in 2006. Together, they enjoyed traveling and summers in Shelter Island, NY, where they attended Our Lady of the Isle Church.
Maureen was a devoted Catholic. She was appointed Arizona State Regent for The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the largest women’s organization dedicated to faith, love, equality and human rights.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband William O’Shea, daughter Laura Ballinger Gardner, son-in-law Todd Gardner, grandchildren Owen and Wyeth Gardner, brother Donald Middleton and her beloved nieces and friends. In addition to her parents, Maureen is preceded in death by her husband John F. O’Reilly.
Memorial Service will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Our Lady of the Valley Church, 505 N. La Cañada Drive, Green Valley, AZ 85614.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Glass Chapel at Terrace Park Funeral Home; 801 NW 108th St. Kansas City. Her final resting place will be in Resurrection Cemetery, in Kansas City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Joseph’s Indian School. Share online condolences at TerraceParkFuneralHome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of MAUREEN O’REILLY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.