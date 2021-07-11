MaryLou Tusset passed away peacefully June 29, 2021. Married to Donald for 68 years. Mother of Lawrence (Claudia), Suzann (John) Fehlberg, Lisa, Nancy Narrin and Edward. Grandmother and great-grandmother to many. Private funeral mass planned for a later date.
MOST POPULAR
-
Fatal crash ties up Interstate 19 for 12 hours
-
Mobile urgent care comes to Green Valley, Sahuarita
-
Rainfall totals in Green Valley over the past seven days
-
From the Editor: A minor drama on a slow news day (with video...)
-
Man jailed after gun goes off, bullet goes through neighbor's home
-
Man faces manslaughter after deadly crash near Arivaca
-
The cookie man: GV widower offers free treats and a smile
-
Sahuarita gets $10.5 million in federal relief
-
Sahuarita police: Slain woman had crawled through window
-
Truck strikes bull in Sahuarita; efforts continue to get rid of them