Mary Willey

Mary was born on April 26, 1940, in Somerville, Tennessee. Her parents were Everette Wright and Elizabeth Wright (Sims), and she grew up on their family farm with her brothers and sister. The family later moved to Ontario, California. Mary attended school there and graduated from Chaffey High School in 1958. She moved to Visalia, California, in 1970, where she raised three young children. She was a great mom!
Over the years, she worked for the YMCA, Moore Business Forms, and The Lifestyle Center for Kaweah Delta District Hospital. She was a hard worker and was admired by her colleagues.
She married Jeff Willey on August 4, 1984. After Mary and Jeff retired, they followed her son Scott and family to Green Valley, Arizona, where they have lived for the past 20 years.
Mary enjoyed most of all spending time with family, especially the grandkids, and over time she was blessed with three great-grandkids as well. Mary was not shy about trying new adventures, which she and Jeff did early in their marriage. Mary was a golfer and bowler and loved entertaining, reading, and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her father, Everette Wright, mother, Elizabeth Wright, and stepson, Justin Willey. She leaves behind husband Jeff Willey, son Scott Cliburn & wife Kerry, daughter Shelley McNutt & husband Cass, daughter Susan Collins, grandchildren Melissa Wanzer & husband Caleb, Hannah McIntyre & husband Cody, great-grandchildren
Jameson Wanzer, Amelia Wanzer, and Emmett McIntyre. Also, her brothers Lynn, Darlton & wife Terry, sister Linda Dugan, plus many nieces and nephews.
Mary loved people, and people loved her. She will be missed more than she would ever imagine.
