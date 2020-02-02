Mary Trotta, 98, died Jan. 12, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Mary was a snowbird for 13 years and a permanent resident of Green Valley since 1993.
She was married 49 years to Jerome Trotta, who passed in 1998. She worked as a hairdresser in her younger years, then took time off to raise her children before returning to work as a manicurist in New York.
Survivors include daughter Grace (James) Sams of Tucson, son John (Marie Cassidy) Trotta of Green Valley, and many nieces and nephews.
Mary is remembered by her loved ones as a kind, generous woman who always told it like it was. According to one friend, Mary's greatest legacy was raising her two caring children.
Services were held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church with interment at Green Valley Memorial Gardens.