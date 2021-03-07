MARY "LOUISE" (PARKER) PELTON

16 August 1924 to 7 February 2021
Louise Pelton, a resident of Sahuarita, AZ for 75 years, passed away here on Feb. 7, 2021 at the age of 96. She was born in Littlefield, TX to Ira Marvin Parker and Clara Fannie (Teague) Parker. Louise had lived in Littlefield, TX, Parmer County, TX and in Portales, NM in her youth. She married James "Jay" Pelton in Portales on Nov. 25, 1942. They moved to Sahuarita in 1946. They adopted a son, John Thomas Pelton. Louise worked as a bookkeeper for Santa Cruz Coop Gin and for Anaconda/Anamax Mining. She and Jay lived for many years in the Santo Tomas neighborhood of Sahuarita where they were blessed with good friends and caring neighbors. She was an immensely proud Texan, an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and an active member of Green Valley Baptist Church.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jay, cherished son, John, brother Ira Parker Jr., sisters Pauline Parker and Oma Parker, her cousin/best friend, Sidney Parker and her loving cousin/caregiver, Debra (Hatter) Garcia. She is survived by her brother’s children and grandchildren and many cousins.
Louise and Jay are interred at Green Valley Cemetery. A private memorial service will be held. Remembrances can be made to your favorite charity or Green Valley Baptist Church, 1111 N La Cañada Dr., Green Valley, AZ 85614.