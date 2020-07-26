Mary L. Nagle, 85, died June 18, 2020 from heart failure due to complications of Valley Fever and having survived Cancer twice. She was the mother of two children, Robert T. Nagle (deceased), and Patricia E. Nagle of Dover, NH.
Mary moved to Arizona 20 years ago. She loved the desert beauty and the community spirit of Green Valley where she made her home. She made many wonderful friendships which she cherished.
Mary received her teaching degree from Lowell Teachers College and went on to teach for many years. She dedicated her life to helping children. After her years of teaching, Mary served in many organizations including DHS Child Services in Maine, Big Brother Big Sister, and the CASA programs for both Maine and Arizona. She also loved animals and found time to volunteer at Veterinary Clinics and Animal Shelters. She believed in helping others and sharing her positive view and attitude on life!
There will be no funeral services. Her ashes will be scattered during a celebration of her life that will be held privately by her family. She will be dearly missed.