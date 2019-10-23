MARY LOUISE DUENSING

Mary Louise (Schif-Howes) Duensing, age 91, from Dundee, IL, passed away Aug. 29, 2019 in Green Valley, AZ. Mary Lou married Robert Howes and had two daughters, Sherri and Kristi. She later married Donald Duensing from Algonquin, Illinois.
Sherri (Don) Meagher lives in Tucson, AZ, as do three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Survivors: Donald, Sherri, five stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and brother Paul (Carol) Schif from Elgin, IL. Preceded in death: Robert and Kristi Howes.
Send memorials to Desert Hills Lutheran Church Foundation, 2150 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622 or Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1070 South Street, Elgin, IL 60123.
To plant a tree in memory of MARY DUENSING as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.