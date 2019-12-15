Mary Lou Lembcke

Born Dec. 2, 1934, and passed away Dec. 10, 2019 after a long illness. Mary Lou grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, where she met Robert Lembcke. They attended Iowa State University, married and moved to White Bear Lake, MN where they raised two daughters. Mary Lou became very involved in the arts and spent many years painting and selling her work at shows. Her interests expanded to include fiber arts and she began creating artistic wall quilts. The quality of her techniques and developing new and creative fiber art was very important to her. She loved sharing her knowledge and skills with others and taught many classes both in quilting and painting.
Mary Lou and Bob moved to Bloomington, IN and eventually Green Valley, AZ. Everywhere they lived she became deeply involved in painting and quilting groups. Her home is overflowing with her beautiful creations.
Mary Lou is survived by husband Robert, daughters Kim (Robert) and Katherine (Tad), four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be at Desert Hills Lutheran Church on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the church.