MARY LEE SHURIGAR

Mary Lee (Cook) Shurigar was born in Greenfield, MO, on Aug. 25, 1925, and passed into Glory from her home in Green Valley, AZ, on Dec. 28, 2019. We who survive her are her sister Fernita L. Cook; nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends by the dozens. She will be greatly missed by all.
She attended Drury College in Springfield, MO, where she received her teaching certificate which she put to long and good use in various schools in Greenfield and in Nebraska. She then went on to universities in Nebraska and Arizona to earn degrees and credentials in Early Learning, Young Adult, and Special Services Psychology that she practiced for many years working for Arizona school districts in and around Tucson. She retired in Green Valley several years ago and was an avid hiker who spent many weekends in the mountains with the local hiking club. She was also active in her church and community.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 20 years, Robert Shurigar, and stepdaughter Nancy Ann Keegan. Also passed are her parents William A.J. “Jack” and Mary Rebecca “Becky” (Cooper) Cook, older brother Clyde Cook, and youngest sister Lorraine (Cook) Scott.
Her family asks that, per Mary’s expressed wishes, instead of flowers donations be made in her honor to either Valley Presbyterian Church at 2800 South Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622, or to the Dade County Senior Citizens Center at 58 North Allison Ave, Greenfield, MO 65661.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Greenfield Funeral Chapel. Mary will be buried at Pleasant Grove Cemetery amongst many of her loved ones. The family will receive friends on Saturday morning from 10:30 a.m. until service time in the funeral chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel.