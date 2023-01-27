Mary Lee Haas RWB head shot.jpg

Mary Lee Haas

January 26, 2023 Mary Lee Haas joined her late husband of 55 years in eternal life. She was a breast cancer survivor who lived with Parkinson's disease for well over a decade.

Mary Lee lived her childhood in Findlay OH, earned her nursing degree at Rush Presbyterian St. Luke’s College of Nursing in Chicago IL, the city where she met her future husband, Kermit Haas.

