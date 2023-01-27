January 26, 2023 Mary Lee Haas joined her late husband of 55 years in eternal life. She was a breast cancer survivor who lived with Parkinson's disease for well over a decade.
Mary Lee lived her childhood in Findlay OH, earned her nursing degree at Rush Presbyterian St. Luke’s College of Nursing in Chicago IL, the city where she met her future husband, Kermit Haas.
During a winter blizzard in 1969, the Haas couple returned to her childhood hometown with their two daughters.
Mary Lee was a Camp Fire Leader for many years and spent numerous summers as Camp Nurse at Camp Glenn attending to many Camp Fire Girl needs. She was an active leader at First Presbyterian Church playing in the handbell choir, serving on the Session, as a Deacon, Stephen Minister and volunteered with many other church activities.
Once her daughters reached school age, Mary Lee returned to nursing and became a certified Operating Room Nurse. In addition to surgical nursing responsibilities at Blanchard Valley Hospital, she helped implement the hospital’s operating room computerized scheduling and management of supplies & equipment.
Mary Lee enjoyed researching genealogy of her and her husband’s families at libraries and cemeteries. This research led to her certification as a Daughter of the American Revolution. She also enjoyed sewing, needlework and knitting – several of those projects earned Hancock County and Ohio State Fair blue ribbons.
Twenty years ago, Mary Lee and Kerm moved to Green Valley to enjoy snow-free retirement years. Both were members of Valley Presbyterian Church volunteering with Vacation Bible School, serving on many committees, enjoying musical programs and social meals as well as playing in the handbell choir. They took many road trips visiting National Parks with stops to see friends and family along the way. Cruising took them to foreign destinations including Cuba, Costa Rica, and the Panama Canal.
Mary Lee Haas is survived by two daughters: Debbie Williams (Jim McDougall) of Green Valley, Cathe Perhala of Crestline OH; five grandsons and one granddaughter and six great-grandchildren. Sisters Pat Goshorn of Montpelier OH, Phyllis Brusky of Columbus OH and Brother Mark Bean of Dublin OH. Predeceased by parents Homer & Louise Bean, sister Cindy Smail and brother Steve Bean.
Special thanks to the caregivers and staff at Silver Springs for their compassionate and loving care during the five years she lived there and especially during the past month.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Green Valley at Valley Presbyterian Church Friday February 3, 2023 at 1PM. The family plans a service in Findlay, Ohio at First Presbyterian Church summer 2023.
