MARY KAY CARROLL

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Mary Kathleen (nee Johnston) Carroll, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home in Connecticut on Jan. 10, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with MS. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Raymond Carroll. Loving and devoted mother of Kristen (John) Burns of Ridgefield, CT; Kevin (Nancy) Carroll of Seattle, WA; and Julie (Jeff) Irving of Evanston, IL. Dear grandmother of Tim, Nick, Grace, Noah, and Maddie (Davonte Carter Vault) Burns; Mina Carroll; Maggie and Nolan Irving. Dear sister of the late Beatrice Nelligan, sister-in-law to Joe Nelligan, the late Marilyn (Bob) Suffern, Howard (Peggy) Carroll, Lois (Jay) Filas, Joyce (Larry) Hollatz. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Mary was born in Chicago, IL on July 22, 1939 to loving Irish immigrants, the late Richard and Mary Bridget Johnston. She was a graduate of St. Clotilde Elementary School, Mercy High School, and Northern Illinois University, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in education. She worked as an elementary teacher, teaching 2nd through 4th grades. She married Raymond Carroll in 1963, started a family, and settled in Aurora, IL. Ray established pharmacies in the area and Mary played a vital role in the development of the business.
Mary was known for her warmth, kindness, her sense of humor, her strength and her courage; her beautiful smile and her sparkling blue eyes. She was active at Holy Angels Parish and was involved with the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary board for many years. She loved playing tennis and golf with friends, singing in local choirs, and enjoyed many seasons at their home in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. In retirement, she and Ray spent years in Sequim, WA, New Fairfield, CT, Evanston, IL., and Green Valley, AZ. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She will be deeply missed.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone