MARY JOSEPHINE CAULKINS

Mary passed peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 9, 2022. Mary leaves behind a legacy of kindness through her work with TUSD’s Project More, her volunteer efforts, her caregiving for friends and family, her selfless concern for others, and her thoughtfulness and generosity. She valued relationships more than anything else.
Mary is survived by the love of her life and husband of 67 years, Harold; as well as sons, James, Brian and David and daughter, Letha Pare, of Tucson, AZ. She is also survived by her sister, Edna (Webb) Jones of Canyon, TX and a brother, Robert Webb of Weatherford, OK. Mary was predeceased by parents, J.D. and Sula Webb, her brothers, Marvin, James and Billy and her sisters, Virginia, Pearl, Stella, Helen and Rosie.
Graveside services will be held at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Ave. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 11:30 am. A reception with the family will follow, to be held at Mount Zion Church, 4520 W. Ajo Way.
