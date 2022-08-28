MARY ELIZABETH NILSSON

Mary Elizabeth Nilsson, 95, of Green Valley, AZ, and formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on August 12, 2022, following a brief illness. At Mary's request, there will be no services.

Mary was born April 8, 1927, in Waterloo to the late Samuel J. and Mabel F. (Reimler) Longfellow. Mary graduated from West Waterloo High School, where she was a Merit Scholar, and began her college career at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL. She transferred to the University of Iowa her sophomore year, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.

