MARY E. MURRAY

Mary Murray, 90, of Green Valley, died Feb. 17, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Francis “Mickey” Murray and son Michael Murray. She is survived by her children Barbara (David) Warner, James Murray and Maureen (Thomas) Downes and grandchildren.
A transplanted New Yorker, Mary lived for 32 happy years in Green Valley, where she volunteered at the Sheriff’s Auxiliary, the Chamber of Commerce, and at her parish Our Lady of the Valley. In recent years, she found her voice acting with the GVR Valley Players.
The family will hold private services at Arlington National Cemetery.
