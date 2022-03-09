Mary E. Andrews, a resident of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on February 6, 2022, two months before her 100th birthday. A World War II veteran, her final days were spent at the hospice wing of the Veterans Affairs medical center in Tucson.
Born in 1922 in Baltimore, MD, Mary lived an adventurous life. She was well-traveled and fiercely independent. She monitored world events closely and was disturbed by social injustices. She never hesitated to call them out.
Mary E. Thorp married George D. Andrews in 1944. Mary was working as an air marshaller, directing aircraft landings and takeoffs, at the Naval base in Anacostia, Washington, D.C. George was a navigator. They had two children, Michael and Elizabeth.
After her husband died in 1972, Mary moved to the Caribbean island of Grenada. She reveled in the steel band music, island festivities and beaches. Eventually, she would display her collection of Grenadian folk art in her southwest home. She often visited nearby islands like the tiny gem, Carriacou, traveling on an old banana boat. Mary remained in Grenada until 1980, leaving due to civil unrest. She returned in 1988 and lived there until 1996.
Mary’s career was in retail sales in Portland, OR, Boston, Pittsburgh, Newport Beach, and Tucson. In Grenada, she taught customer service and marketing skills to at-risk students at the island’s New Life Organization. With her students, she opened a small café near the school.
After leaving Grenada, Mary lived in Woodstock, NY and Green Valley, AZ. In her eighties, she settled in Green Valley. She continued to travel. One trip brought her to LaVonne’s Fish Camp in Kotzebue, Alaska. In Santa Fe, NM, Mary studied Pueblo ceremonies and early Spanish settlement. She visited southern Arizona to acquaint herself firsthand with the borderland regions and the issues people faced. She also liked seeing the latest items created for sales to tourists in Nogales, Mexico, with a keen eye to marketing.
Mary participated in Green Valley’s library book club and Gem Club. She enjoyed golf, mysteries, and her favorite NBA games. Mary inscribed a favorite quote in an address book decades ago: “Heaven is a place where, when you get there, all the dogs you have ever loved run to greet you.” Her devoted German Shepherd lived with Mary in Grenada and the U.S. In Green Valley, Mary adopted three rescued Corgis. Her frequent canine visitors, Geronimo and Treska, will miss her.
Her family appreciates the kindness of caregivers at Mary’s memory care home and the VA hospice’s nurses and aides. She will be missed by her dear friend Donna Ferrigno, who was attentive to Mary’s care and comfort in her final years.
Mary was predeceased by her parents James Hull Patton, Jr. and Elizabeth Whitney Bates, and her stepfather, Clarence W. Thorp, who adopted her. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth, (Karen Sturnick); son, Michael (Kathy); grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer), and Andy (Mindy Zablocki); and great-grandchildren Madelynne, Will, Rex, and Luc. Mary’s final resting place is with her husband in Forest Hills Cemetery outside Boston. Donations may be made to The Animal League of Green Valley, Arizona.