MARY CATHERINE (CATHY) TERRY

Mary Catherine Roberts Terry (Cathy), beloved wife of Chip Terry, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. She was 72. She was recently a resident of Green Valley, Arizona and Maineville, Ohio, but also Greenfield, MA for many years and also Farmington Hills, Michigan. Cathy battled Juvenile Diabetes for over 65 years. Finally, the complications of the disease won out.
Born April 3, 1948, Cathy was the daughter of Bill and Betty Roberts, both deceased.
Cathy graduated from North Farmington High School and met her husband in junior high. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past November. Their love affair and relationship were admired by all who knew them.
The other love of Cathy’s life is her daughter Amy Fox, of Lebanon, Ohio. Amy and her husband Sean have three sons who loved their Nana: Aidan, Gavin and Dillon. She and Chip loved spending time with their grandsons! In addition to her husband, Chip, and Amy and her family, survivors include her four siblings and their families: Sue Roberts of Westport, CT; Tres and Diane Roberts and family (Chad and Kyle) of Farmington Hills, Michigan; Jeff Roberts and family (Jason, Justin and Jonathan) of Southport, CT; Greg and Ann Roberts and family (Ben, Leah and William) of Bridgeport, CT; Chris Withers of Littleton, CO; and Bryon Withers of Alamo, CA. Cathy is also survived by Chip’s sister and brother-in-law, Penny and Lynn Ogelsby and their family of Farmington Hills, MI.
Cathy loved life and always had a smile on her face including up until the end! She was an avid golfer and loved playing golf whether it was on Cape Cod where she and Chip had a second home for many years and where the Roberts/Terry/Fox family had many large fun family gatherings. She was very involved with a ladies’ golfing group in Green Valley AZ and made great friends when they moved to Arizona from Greenfield, MA.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Saint Margaret of York Church in Loveland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (www.JDRF.com)