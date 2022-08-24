MARY C. GODE

Mary C. Gode, 97, died in Green Valley, Arizona on May 20, 2022, after living, in her words, “a good long life.” She is deeply missed. Mary gave of her time and self as a volunteer throughout her entire adult life. Whether as Girl Scout leader, event planner or quilter extraordinaire, Mary wanted to make the world a better place. The communities in which she lived, from Marengo, Iowa to Iowa City to Green Valley, Arizona, were better because of her work. She looked for opportunities to bring joy or a smile, usually through a handmade greeting card and personal note to brighten a day.

Mary was born in Marengo, Iowa to William and Mona Cooney. She had three brothers: Joe, John and Jim. Her parents and brothers predeceased her.

