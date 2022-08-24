Mary C. Gode, 97, died in Green Valley, Arizona on May 20, 2022, after living, in her words, “a good long life.” She is deeply missed. Mary gave of her time and self as a volunteer throughout her entire adult life. Whether as Girl Scout leader, event planner or quilter extraordinaire, Mary wanted to make the world a better place. The communities in which she lived, from Marengo, Iowa to Iowa City to Green Valley, Arizona, were better because of her work. She looked for opportunities to bring joy or a smile, usually through a handmade greeting card and personal note to brighten a day.
Mary was born in Marengo, Iowa to William and Mona Cooney. She had three brothers: Joe, John and Jim. Her parents and brothers predeceased her.
She married the love of her life, O.J. “Bud” Gode, Jr. on April 3, 1945, and shared her life with him until he passed away in May 2005. For Bud and Mary, family always came first. They brought three boys and one girl into this world: Larry (Kathy), Tom (Linda), OJ (Delia) and Jeanne (Pat) Hickey. As grandparents, they enjoyed seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A private family celebration of life will be held later this year. Mary asked that any donation in her memory be sent to the Friends of Madera Canyon, P.O. Box 1203, Green Valley AZ 85622-1203 (note for Bud and Mary Gode Scholarship) or Compass Memorial Hospital, 300 West May Street, Marengo, IA 52301.
Her specific wish for the future is for us all to “shine on” and remember her as we work toward continuing to make this world a better place.
