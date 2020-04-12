MARY ANDERSON

Mary “Andy” Anderson of Green Valley, Arizona, born on October 10, 1936, in Towner, N.D., passed away on April 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Wayne Anderson, and sons Ray Anderson and Forest Anderson, both of Anchorage, Alaska.
Mary enjoyed golfing with a women’s group as well as with her husband, Wayne. She and Wayne traveled extensively while motor homing and cruising.
Mary attended Shanley High School in Fargo, N.D., graduating in 1954. We went on to nurses training at the University of North Dakota, where she met Wayne. They married in 1959 and moved to California for several years before relocating to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1969. Mary joined the Anchorage Providence Hospital staff soon after moving to Alaska until her retirement. They began spending winters in Green Valley in 2002, and moved there permanently in 2017.
Services will be held in Fargo, N.D., at a later date to be determined.