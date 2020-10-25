MARVEL E. BRISBOIS

On the morning of Sept. 23, 2020, Marvel Brisbois died at the age of 81 at home with her family around her. Marvel was born to Paul and Margaret Hermanson on Jan. 19,1939 in Seattle.
Marvel graduated from Holy Names Academy in Seattle. Marvel and Les Brisbois were married in Seattle on Oct. 24, 1959. Marvel had a beautiful spirit and loved all she met.
Marvel is survived by her husband Les; son, Lee; daughter Lori and sister Paula; three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A private memorial service will be held later in Seattle. Remembrances can be made to The Animal League of Green Valley or The Nogales Crossroads Mission.