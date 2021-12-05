MARTIN JAMES MESLER JR.

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Martin James Mesler (Jim), 75, passed away Nov. 21, 2021 at Banner University Medical Center. He was born on Sept. 5, 1946 to Martin and Esther Mesler. He grew up in Shinglehouse, PA, where he attended Oswayo Valley High School and then entered Gannon University, graduating in 1969.
Martin's career began with the Pennsylvania Central Railroad, later to become Consolidated Rail Corporation, as an auditor in Philadelphia, PA. He as later transferred to the Freight Claims Office in Buffalo, NY, where he completed his 30-year career as Manager of Freight Claims and Litigation.
In November 2000 he and his wife, Ginger (Knoll) Mesler, retired to Green Valley, where he volunteered with GVR and the SIVII HOA. They have enjoyed many years of golf and the wonderful friends they have found here.
Martin is survived by his wife Ginger (Knoll) Mesler, his sister Mary Ann Kahm, two sons Martin James (Kellie) and John (Jamie), two stepchildren Kurt Dahlberg (Vanessa) and Stephanie Madison, 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Carla Dunshie, his parents Martin and Esther, and brother-in-law David Kahm.
