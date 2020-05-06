MARTHA (Martie) FOCHT

Our dear friend, Martha E. Focht, joined our Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 86, of natural causes. She was born on Aug. 26, 1933 in Lynn, Indiana, where she grew up and graduated from Lynn High School with her lifelong friend, Laura Mae.
Martha married the love of her life, Ron, on June 2, 1957 in Indiana. They later moved to Germany for 17 years prior to retiring in the States and moving to Georgia. While vacationing in the southwest, they discovered Green Valley and subsequently made this their home. They both enjoyed years of golf and friendships at Desert Hills Golf Club. Martha tried her hand at pottery and water coloring for awhile too. Martha also was a member of the German Club of Green Valley where she enjoyed luncheons and speaking German with her friends.
Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ron, of 62 years, her parents and brother. After Ron’s passing, Martha moved to La Joya Assisted Living at La Posada where she renewed old friendships and made many new ones. Martha’s friends would like to thank the staff at La Joya and Remita Health Hospice for taking such good care of her.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in her name. No services are planned.