Martha Irene Eccher, 79, entered into eternal rest Thursday, September 8, 2022.She was born on February 13, 1943, in Carthage, Missouri, to the late Lyman Chester Reiley and Lucreta Sparks Reiley. She was predeceased by her parents as well as her sister, Marilyn Kay Reiley.

Martha grew up in Lamar, MO, and graduated from Lamar High School in 1961. Martha then graduated from Southwest Missouri State University in 1966 with a B.S. degree in Education. She met the love of her life, William (Bill) Anthony Eccher, at a dance when she had "unsuspectingly" sat in his chair. Upon returning to his seat, he asked whether she was going to move or if he was going to have to sit in her lap. The latter choice began one of the greatest love stories ever known.

