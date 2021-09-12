MARLENE ELAINE MURPHY PELTON

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Born December 19, 1943.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Alice ( Dohrmann) Murphy. She is survived by her husband Frederick R. Pelton; her 3 children: Christine Pelton (Husband Dan) Orlando, FL; Joseph (wife Beth) Pelton of Canton, GA and Catherine (husband Michael) Bechtel of West Des Moines, IA. And a brother: Dennis (Wife Pat) Murphy of Henderson, Nevada. She has 7 grandchildren.
Marlene was born and raised on the family farm in Leavenworth township, 5 miles southwest of Sleepy Eye. She attended District 43, the Strassburg & Dohrmann rural school. She graduated from Sleepy Eye Public High School and continued her education graduating from Hamline University with a BA degree in International Relations. She continued on with her education and obtained a MLS (Masters degree in Library Science) from the University of Michigan..
She married Frederick R. Pelton in Port Huron, Michigan on November 18, 1967
Marlene was a homemaker, mother and librarian. They lived in various areas of the country. She was active in United Methodist Women in churches on the local and district levels She worked as a Medical librarian at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, MO, for 18 years.
Memorial services will be in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota; date yet to be determined. Internment will be in Home Cemetery, Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.