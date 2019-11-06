Marleen Bell of Green Valley died on Oct. 30, 2019, at the age of 83. She was born to Elmer A. and Leona Payne Markham on July 5, 1936, in Lime Ridge, WI.
She received her baccalaureate degree in music from Milton College (WI) in 1958 and studied Speech Pathology at UW Madison Graduate School (WI) and CSU Northridge (CA), where she also did ASL interpreting and tutoring for the deaf. Marleen taught in public school as well as privately in WI, and CA. She later became a court reporter in Houston, TX until retiring in 1988.
Marleen has lived in Green Valley since 2000. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter DA. She was a volunteer at the Tubac Center of the Arts and an active member of her church, St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal. She was a talented organist and was often the organist for her own church or filled in at various local churches wherever she lived. She was an avid birder, loved reading and traveling, camping, music, was a gourmet cook and a gracious hostess.
Her husband David G. Bell preceded her in death. They were married for 58 years. She is survived by daughter Kathleen (Mike) McCutchen, Ypsilanti, MI, son John (Kim) Bell of Amado, AZ, one brother, Robert J. (Mary) Markham, 6 grandchildren, Victoria, Sierra, Magen, Jesse, Cherokee and Tracy, and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition, Marleen had 11 step-grandchildren and 23 step-great-grandchildren, and numerous 4-legged grandpups over the years.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at 2:30 pm. Memorials may be directed to the St. Francis in the Valley Music Department.