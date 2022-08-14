Marland E. Nugent, 95 yrs., passed away early on the morning of July 1, 2022 in Green Valley, AZ. That day marked the passing of the last of the Nugent brothers. With their sister Elaine who died in 1960, Marland was the last of Leo Nugent and Frances Anderson children of Ellsworth, WI.
After HS graduation Marland joined the Navy where he served on the USS Register (APD 92) a high-speed transport. The USS Register was one of the first on the scene after the sinking of the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis.
After the war, Marland attended Dunwoody Vocational School focusing on HVAC. After working in the field, he started a long career with RSD working his way up from store manager, district manager and eventually to the main office as an executive. After retirement, Marland enjoyed motorhome traveling the country with Betty, his wife of 70 yrs., golf, pool, cards.
He is survived by his wife Betty, son Tim, daughter Dorothy, granddaughter Jewel, two great-grandsons, daughter-in-law Amy, and his much beloved extended family.
