MARLAND E. NUGENT

Marland E. Nugent, 95 yrs., passed away early on the morning of July 1, 2022 in Green Valley, AZ. That day marked the passing of the last of the Nugent brothers. With their sister Elaine who died in 1960, Marland was the last of Leo Nugent and Frances Anderson children of Ellsworth, WI.

After HS graduation Marland joined the Navy where he served on the USS Register (APD 92) a high-speed transport. The USS Register was one of the first on the scene after the sinking of the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis.

