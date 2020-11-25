Mark Glenn Shimp
Green Valley, Arizona
Mark G Shimp, 72, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 in Green Valley. Born August 24, 1948 at Walter Reed General Hospital, Washington DC, the son of Glenn Donald and Beatrice Bridget Shimp.
Mark graduated with honors from Rancocas Valley Regional High school, New Jersey, in 1966. He attended George Washington University for a year before joining the Navy where he served on board the USS Primo during the Vietnam War. He married Illuminada Cao during his service in the Philippines and later divorced in 1986. He graduated from Everett Community College, Everett, WA, a member of the Scholastic Honor Society in 1973. Mark attended Washington State University, Pullman WA, was on the Dean's Honor Roll and graduated in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agronomy.
Mark worked in the horticultural industry for over forty years. He spent the last eight years at Summit Plastic Company as the Regional Sales Manager for the western states. He still maintained many friendships from his work and was held in high regard in his industry.
Mark was an avid student of the Spanish language, studying in Green Valley many years and the Spanish Institute of Puebla, in Puebla, Mexico in 2018. Mark had a passion for studying the Bible and was an active member of Desert Hills Lutheran Church in Green Valley. He touched many lives with his thoughtfulness and kindness. Mark never met a stranger!
Mark married Sheridan A Davison in 1987. He is predeceased by his parents in 1966. Surviving in addition to his wife, Sheridan, are his sister, Susan Torok, nieces Amy Mendal and Sarah Mullen of Kentucky, stepson Jim Davison of Corona CA, and stepdaughter, Jacqueline Davison of Anacortes, WA.
A Celebration of Life is to be held at Desert hills Lutheran Church, Saturday, December 5 at 10 a.m. and the same day open house 3-6 p.m. at the home of Mark and Sheridan Shimp.
Those who wish to remember Mark may make gifts in his memory to Wounded Warrior Project or New Hope Opportunities, inc., nhohonduras.org.