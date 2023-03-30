Mark Alexander Horton died unexpectedly March 3, 2023 in his home in Green Valley. He was born on January 25, 1947 in Niagara Falls, New York, the son of the late George Kingsbury Horton and Mary Mateer Horton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother, Michael. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan; daughter Emily Hibbard (Rob); two grandsons, Ethan and Owen of Roxbury, Connecticut; and his sister Maureen A. King (Rob) of Leeland, North Carolina.
With doctorates in ministry and philosophy, Mark served parishes in Connecticut, New Hampshire and New York as an ordained clergy. While a youth pastor and later as a campus chaplain and adjunct professor at Western Connecticut State University, he introduced his students to Habitat for Humanity international and local work trips. He taught classes in several community colleges and served as chaplain for Western Connecticut Hospice. Mark is also a United States Air Force Vietnam era veteran and was an active Rotarian for over 30 years.
Mark loved life and lived it to the fullest. He spent his retirement years teaching philosophy classes at Olli and Green Valley Recreation. He traveled the globe, followed sports faithfully, enjoyed a wide variety of music, theater and movies and read voraciously right up until the time of his death and was preparing to teach a class in the spring. By far Mark’s greatest delight was his family and watching his grandsons play baseball for their high school and college teams. They will sorely miss his zest for learning, his sense of humor and his deep love for each of them.
A celebration of Mark’s life will take place at Valley Presbyterian Church on Friday, April 14 at 1 p.m. Those who wish to remember Mark in a special way may make gifts to Valley Presbyterian Church Missions RISE Scholarship, 2800 S Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622 or the Valle Verde Rotary Foundation, PO Box 311, Green Valley, AZ 85622.
