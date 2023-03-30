Mark Horton.jpg

Mark Alexander Horton

Mark Alexander Horton died unexpectedly March 3, 2023 in his home in Green Valley. He was born on January 25, 1947 in Niagara Falls, New York, the son of the late George Kingsbury Horton and Mary Mateer Horton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother, Michael. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan; daughter Emily Hibbard (Rob); two grandsons, Ethan and Owen of Roxbury, Connecticut; and his sister Maureen A. King (Rob) of Leeland, North Carolina.

