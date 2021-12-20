Marjorie Whalen Smith, of Green Valley, Arizona, died at age 95 on Nov. 13, 2021 at her home with her daughters by her side.
Born on Dec. 17, 1925, she was the daughter of Arthur and Sadie (Lowell) Whalen from Gardner, ME. She graduated from Deering High School in Portland, ME and then attended the University of New Hampshire where she graduated in 1947.
On July 17, 1948, she married Robert Mace Smith. They had three children – Betsy, Patty and Dan who they raised in Keene, NH.
Marge loved history and wrote about it often. For many years she was a special feature writer for the NH Profiles Magazine, a columnist for the Keene Evening Sentinel as well as for other newspapers in Maine and Massachusetts. For over twenty years she wrote a weekly column on the Historic Homes of Cheshire County and eventually compiled them into three hard bound volumes. She also was the author of “Two Shakes of a Lamb's Tale” which were stories about growing up in New England.
She served as president of the Historical Society of Cheshire County (1961-1963) and also an active member of the NH State Historical Society.
With her passion for history, it was no surprise when she and Bob moved the family into a restored antique home in Sullivan, NH where they lived until retirement. Over the years, with lots of hard work, they turned their Sullivan property into a beautiful gentlemen’s farm they lovingly named Long Look Farm. They raised chickens, pigs and sheep as well as had multiple vegetable and flower gardens.
When it was time to retire, they sold the farm and moved to Damariscotta, ME. Marge was the planner and the couple embarked on travels all over the globe. Seeking a warmer home base, they eventually moved to Port Charlotte, FL and then onto Green Valley, AZ in 1994. Natural history, cultural interests and birding took them on trips to 33 countries.
Marjorie is survived by her three children, Betsy Smith-Schatz and husband Bernie, Patty Winterbottom, husband Eric and son Daniel, Dan Smith, wife Jill and daughter Lauren with her husband Dylan Irwin and great grandson Chase Robert.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert Smith, her parents Arthur and Sadie Whalen and grandson Thomas (Tommy) Winterbottom.
Once again, she’s off on a journey to heaven to join Bob and Tommy as well as other friends and family. At her request, there will be no services.
For us left on earth, she leaves the words and thoughts that follow:
I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one,
I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done
I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways of happy times, laughing hours and bright and sunny days
I’d like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun ---- of happy memories that I leave when life is done.