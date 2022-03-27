Marjorie J. Jenkin, 92, of Green Valley, AZ and formerly of Ishpeming passed away on Tuesday, March 22, in Green Valley.
Marjorie was born on May 28, 1929 in Ishpeming, Michigan to the late Arthur and Jane (Lawer) Nault. Jimmie and Marjorie were married in Ishpeming and were able to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary before Jimmie’s passing.
In addition to being a daughter, sister, wife, and grandmother, Marjorie would become the caregiver to the extended family of parents, uncles, and others. Marjorie was a life-long learner and returned to college when her children were in school, earning her degree in Special Education from Northern Michigan University in 1972. Education was always important to Marjorie and one of the things that made her most proud was that all six of her grandchildren have graduated from college, after helping to put all of her children through school
After growing up in Ishpeming and raising their family, Marjorie and Jimmie moved to Green Valley, Arizona where they would pursue a second career in Real Estate until finally fully retiring. Summers were reserved for time back in Michigan at Fish Lake, and as Marjorie would say “making memories.” During the years in Green Valley, they also spent many years traveling the world and continuing the learning tradition.
Service to others was an important part of Marjorie’s life. She was both a Stephen Minister and Lay Leader in the United Methodist Church, Sunday School Teacher and also a long-time PEO International Member. She would also utilize her teaching skills to teach cooking classes. Both Marjorie and Jimmie were very active in the Methodist Church, from the early years in the Ishpeming Wesley Methodist Church, to helping to establish a new Methodist Church in Arizona. She was an avid reader up until the last days and other hobbies included needle crafting, and knitting a lifetime supply of sweaters and Christmas stockings for family and friends.
Leading by example was always Marjorie’s calling. She exhibited the traits we all wish to have, including patience, kindness, and understanding. Her message was you were to be humble and never forget where you came from. Having grown up in Ishpeming and through difficult economic times, taught lessons of perseverance and an understanding of what was and could be, and she was proud of the local culture.
Marjorie is survived by a daughter Susan Jenkin (Gene Riddle) of Tucson, and sons Jim (Debbie) Jenkin of Marquette, MI, Bruce (Kelli) Jenkin of Carlsbad, CA, grandchildren Morgan Riddle, Annie (Alex) Jenkin LaVanway, Pete Jenkin (Brooke Gilbertson), Erik Jenkin, Austin Jenkin, and Evan Jenkin. She is further survived by brothers-in-law Donald Jenkin of Kettering, OH, Jerry Jenkin of Bellbrook, OH, Tom (Mary) Jenkin of Savage, MN and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by husband Jimmie Jenkin, parents Arthur and Jane Nault, in-laws Gilmore and Sigrid Jenkin, brother and sister in-law Lloyd and Shirley Nault, brothers-in-law Bill and Paul Jenkin, sister in-law Jean Jenkin, and nephews David and Peter Nault.
The family wishes to thank La Posada staff for their care and respect.
Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are kindly asked to consider the United Methodist Church of Green Valley, 300 W. Esperanza Blvd., Green Valley, AZ 85614 or the Friends of the Ishpeming Carnegie Library, 317 N. Main Street, Ishpeming 49849.
A memorial will be held at a future date. She will always be remembered for her smile and gentle manner and making the world’s best pasties with flank steak and rutabaga.