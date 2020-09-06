Marjorie C. Tollefson, of Green Valley, Arizona, ended one journey and started another on Sept. 2, 2020, one day after her 95th birthday. Margie was born in Nemo, South Dakota to Gordon and Gladys Campbell. She was a spitfire of a young lady from the get go. She achieved perfect attendance through high school, literally walked miles to school, starred in high school and community plays, and has been a star attraction for all of her family to this day.
Margie hopped a train after high school and headed to Washington, D.C. to work for the FBI. Then her career took a sharp veer to Denver to pursue a nursing degree, but that was cut short after she rescued her soon-to-be husband, Dale Tollefson, whose car was stuck in a snow drift in Lead, South Dakota. Dale and Margie loved through 68 years of marriage while raising their four children and moving around the United States for Dale’s career. They finally retired in Denver, Colorado and then Green Valley, Arizona.
Margie was a jack of all crafts, you name it, she tried it. She painted murals on furniture, walls, and luggage, made jewelry, ran marathons, walked daily, climbed Mt. Wrightson in her 80s, golfed with Dale and friends, played Mahjong, instructed and participated in water aerobics (but couldn’t swim), bird watched, and so much more. Margie also liked to go airborne via hot air balloons, small and large aircraft, and even jumped out of a perfectly well-running airplane, along with 17 family members, to celebrate her 90th birthday. She was a whiz on her iPhone and iPad, kept her mind sharp by playing games to stimulate her brain, and made her children jealous because she never forgot anything.
Margie was the ultimate matriarch, mother to Jerry Tollefson (Susan) and Bruce Tollefson of Bozeman, MT, Barry Tollefson (Angie) of Bailey, CO, and Sharon Tollefson Waxler (Michael) of Hot Springs, AR. She is also grandmother to Tyler Tollefson, Travis Tollefson, Tracey Tollefson Kincheloe, Carli Waxler Baker, and Brian Waxler. Her legacy continued with the addition of 10 great-grandchildren and more on the way. She is also survived by her nieces, Joy Redfern and Sue Ann Sapp, and nephew, Gary Campbell.
Margie was a light to anyone’s darkness, her laughter was a joy to be relished, a role model to all, an inspiration to many, and her kindness will be missed by everyone.
We especially want to thank her friends that kept an eye out for her in Green Valley, capturing snakes, removing skunks, meeting her for lunch, taking her to dinner, bringing her candy, calling, texting, writing, crafting and swimming with her, playing Mahjong, delivering meals, babysitting her cat and plants, walking by her side, and always making sure she was safe and sound. We also thank Kathy, our palliative care specialist, and Arista Healthcare for their home care.
Mom, thanks for always putting on your helmet and taking so many wonderful rides with us, and we hope this goodbye didn’t seep into too much ooey-gooeyness. You will always be loved and forever missed.
A celebration of Margie’s life will be held in the Black Hills of South Dakota at a later date.
Gifts honoring Margie’s memory can be made to The Animal League of Green Valley, Green Valley Assistance Services, or a charity of your choice.