MARILYN RUTH (ALLEN) PFAFF

Marilyn was born in Endicott, New York, on Christmas Day 1931, to Joseph and Florence Allen. When Marilyn was 13 years old, her sister, Elinor (Allen) Hodder, led her to the Lord, as she trusted Him as her personal Savior.
On July 25, 1953, she married her college sweetheart, Richard Pfaff, who later became a Pastor/Chaplain (LTC). They had four children: Darrell, Bob, Donn, and Elinor (Pfaff) Galvan. They have 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great-grandson.
Our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on Thanksgiving Day 2020, early in the morning at her home.
Marilyn was the example of whatever you do, you do it for the honor and glory of the Lord. Her smile and sweet spirit will be missed by all. We know without a doubt that she is enjoying singing hymns with the angels and seeing her Lord and Savior in person!