Marilyn Elaine Young
Marilyn Elaine Young, age 92, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020, in Green Valley, Arizona. Marilyn was formerly of Lake City and Midland, Michigan.
Marilyn was born March 22, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois to Richard and Norma (Wolff) Dole.
Marilyn was united in marriage on August 20, 1949, to Jack Deyo Young in Lake City, Michigan. Jack preceded her in death on August 7, 2013.
Marilyn graduated from Lake City High School in 1945 and received her Associate Degree from Central Michigan University.
Following retirement Jack and Marilyn spent winters in Green Valley, AZ, moving there full time in 2001. Marilyn was an active member of the Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley where she participated in many service activities. She loved playing cards and belonged to a bridge-playing club in Midland. She enjoyed traveling, swimming, dancing, big band and jazz music.
She considered Lake City her home and enjoyed visiting there every summer with family and friends. She always had a positive view on life and friendship.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter: Juliane (Alan) DeLuccio of Green Valley, AZ and two sons: Douglas (Debbie) Young of San Diego, CA and Gary (Ann) Young of Columbus, Ohio and her five grandchildren: Kristen Young, Andrew Young Wenglikowski, Hayden (Heather) Rothwell, Lindsay Rothwell and Ryan Young.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather: Donald Iverson, an infant daughter; Diane Lynn, and her only sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Blair Dentel.
A graveside service and burial will take place in the Mount View Cemetery in McBain at a later date.
Memorial tributes may be directed to Lake City Area Schools Legacy Fund, 710 E. Mitchell St, PO Box 900, Lake City, MI 49651 or online at https://payments.efundsforschools.com/v3/districts/55637.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City, MI.
Memories and words of comfort may be expressed online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.