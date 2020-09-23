MARIA “LOLIS” BARTNING LINDE

Maria Dolores “Lolis” Bartning Linde, 83, Mobridge, SD, died at home on September 19, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mobridge. The family plans a public memorial once it is safe for all to attend.
Maria Dolores Bartning was born Dec. 13, 1936, in the border town of Nogales, Arizona to Enrique Sebastian Bartning and Belen Ruiz. As a young child, her family made their home across the border in Nogales, Mexico. Lolis graduated from Nogales Arizona High School in 1954. After graduation, she attended Cabrera’s Business School in Nogales, Mexico, where she received bilingual instruction. After graduation, she worked at Valley National Bank in Nogales, AZ, working in many roles including teller, trainer and secretary to the President.
While working in Nogales, her friends Paquita and Dr. Karl Meyer set up Lolis on a blind date with Karl’s good friend, Dr. Leonard Linde. Lolis and Leonard were married June 5, 1962, honeymooned in Europe, and moved to Eagle Butte, SD, where Leonard was a physician at the Indian Health Service. After a year there, they moved to Mobridge, where Leonard practiced medicine and they had five children, Leonard, Allan, Louise, Karl and Paul. Moving to South Dakota from Arizona was a major adjustment for Lolis, who had only seen snowfall in the movies.
Lolis was not one to stay still. She was active in many different bridge clubs, Altar Society, Arts and Travels, Hospital Auxiliary and was a troop leader for the Girl Scouts. Lolis was an accomplished cook and prepared Mexican meals for her family and friends. Her caramel rolls were a family and Mobridge Hospital Snack Bar favorite. Her faith was very important to her. She was a long-time member and active participant in St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In 1988, with her children off to college and jobs, Lolis decided to pursue a lifelong dream by attending Northern State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree, double majoring in Spanish and International Business, in 1993.
Lolis always wanted to spend more time with her family and friends in Arizona, so in later years she spent winters in her winter home in Green Valley, Arizona, north of Nogales. She especially enjoyed spending time with her sister Belen “Billie” Aguirre, who had remained in Nogales. Lolis and Billie helped care for their mother Belen after the death of her father and took a number of trips together.
Lolis was dedicated to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and spent her time cooking and spoiling them when they visited her home. During Lolis’s illness, many of her grandchildren took time from their busy lives to care for her, drive her to appointments, and express their love for her in many other ways.
Lolis is survived by her husband Leonard Linde of Mobridge, SD; one daughter: Louise (Bruce) Bogenrief of Minot, ND, four sons: Leonard (Kim) Linde, Pittsford, NY; Allan Linde, Mobridge, SD; Karl (Marci) Linde, Cheyenne, WY; Paul Linde, Sioux Falls SD; three brothers: Luis Enrique Bartning of Vallejo, CA, Luis Eduardo (Dalila) Bartning of Tucson, AZ and Alejandro Manuel (Dolores) Bartning of San Francisco, CA; nine grandchildren: Brett, Julia and Sarah Bogenrief, Laurel, Emily, Michael, Rachel, Lucas and David Linde; two great-grandchildren: Elena Linde Ramirez and Eduardo Linde Galan, and many nieces and nephews who called her “Tia Lola.”
Lolis was preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Belen Bartning, one sister and brother-in-law, Belen and Manuel Aguirre, brother Carlos Bartning, and nephew Enrique “Oso” Aguirre.
Services are in the care of Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge, SD. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the American Cancer Society or a charity of choice.