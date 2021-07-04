MARIA GARMS

Maria “Halo” Garms passed on June 28, 2021 of Alzheimers complications. Born in the small village of Posole, Sinaloa, Mexico on August 2, 1938, her early childhood was spent with many relatives willing to provide food for work, no school necessary. An aunt and uncle with their four young daughters brought her to the United States in her early teens.
On Dec. 2, 1956 in Bisbee, Arizona, her uncle and her husband Robert arranged an enduring marriage of 64 years. While raising a family of three boys in the early ‘70s, Halo took advantage of Pima County Adult Eduction and became a U.S. Citizen, then taught citizenship classes. She needed a driver’s license and was able to arrange driver’s training at no cost through Sunnyside School District and Pima County adult education. This provided many predominately minority women a driver’s license opportunity with job and family benefits.
While attending Pima College, Halo was able to work as a detention office at Pima County Juvenile Home. She then obtained a job at Hughes Aircraft as an assembler and, after 20 years and numerous advances, she retired as an engineer assistant. In 2020 she again retired from Burr-Brown. Halo and her husband Bob enjoyed many of travels to Europe, Asia and Mexico. Halo served as a police volunteer during the time the town of Sahuarita was established.
After becoming a citizen, Halo noted many times that this country owes you nothing, you just have to take advantage of this country’s opportunities.
She was preceded in death by her parents and several siblings and is survived by three sisters, two brothers and nieces and nephews, her husband Robert, sons Robert Jr., Rick (Carla), Anthony (Arlene), seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to alz.org
The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice and the Villas of Green Valley Memory Care.
Private services are planned.