Mother ascended to Heaven on July 19, 2021 after a heroic battle with cancer.
Maria Del Carmen began her life on December 25, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas. It was there she met and married Melvin Wildman. They relocated to Sahuarita, AZ and raised a family. Mom passed at home with her loving husband of 58 years at her side.
Mom is survived by her husband, three children, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and numerous family members.
Services will be held on July 29 at Our Lady of the Valley with burial at the Green Valley Mortuary. 9 a.m. viewing, 9:30 a.m. Rosary, 10 a.m. funeral mass.
Mom has taken full flight with her heart and wings of gold. She is now our Christmas angel protecting us from above.
We will love, cherish and honor her memory, missing her until we are once again reunited.